Fishing continues to be strong for area anglers

Fishing is expected to be strong again this week. (Pioneer file photo)

BIG RAPIDS - Warmer weather could inspire anglers to be out this weekend, along with reports fish are biting.

"From what I've heard in the last couple of days, the bluegills are really starting to turn on in the lakes and ponds and stuff," Tanner Havens, of Frank's Sporting Goods in Morley, said. "They've been catching those on red worms. My brother was above Rogers yesterday and ended up hooking with catfish. I understand below that they're getting some pretty good size bullheads.

"The crappies are just moving up into the shallows and are just getting ready to spawn right now. There's a good number of bass caught on topwater lures, rubber worms and minnows as well. There's been a lot of good fishing lately."

Tom Vernon, of Morley, a charter fisherman, agrees.

"The panfish right now are on fire," he said. "It's unbelievable. Walleye fishing continues to be good. It's been a really good spring."

"Fishing over the Memorial Day weekend was nothing short of phenomenal," Jeff Greene, of Rodney, said. "I fished Arrowhead Lake in Ottawa County with two grandsons on Friday. We found big bluegills in frenzied pre-bedding activity in four feet of water. All the females were full of eggs.

"On Saturday two other grandsons came up and we fished on Thompson Lake and had great fishing. The females had some eggs but not near as many as in the lake 100 miles south. On Sunday, two other grandsons came up and we fished Jensen Lake. We caught some nice ones and some little ones but had plenty to eat. None of the females I cleaned on Sunday were gravid. It was three fun days for this bluegill fisherman."

The news is similar in Manistee County.

"All the fish are biting pretty good right now," Dewey Buchner, of Don's Sporting Goods in Manistee said. "At Penny Park, they're getting some nice bluegills, crappies and perch. At Ninth Street by Manistee Lake, they're getting some big pike. The trout are biting good in the creek. They're getting some nice salmon, too, and lake trout down by the big lake."

"The fishing was doing pretty fine until we got a little bit of this dirty water," Art Fraly of Hanks & Sons in Brethren said. "The trout fishing was good, and stuff. My buddy yesterday said trout fishing was really good and they're in the upper stretch. At 8 a.m. (May 29), they're sup-posed to open up the dam (Tippy) and let the people in again."

In Lake Michigan, "we're starting to get a few more salmon and some trout," Larry Scharich, of Shipwatch Marina, in Manistee said. "Up in the inland lakes, Portage Lake and Manistee Lake they're getting some bluegills."

In Benzie County, they've been picking off at them here and there," Bryce Robison of the Frankfort Tackle Box said. "It really hasn't been conducive to fishing in the last couple of days. They were