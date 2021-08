BIG RAPIDS - Fishing activity might be slowing down in the area, experts are suggesting.

"Things are slowing down now that people are coming back to school," Brad Cox, a spokesman at Big Buck's Country Bait Store in LeRoy said. "There a few guys out and about. They're doing all right on panfish. People are getting ready to start chasing salmon."

In Mecosta County "guys are buying a lot of minnows and crawlers and stuff," Vic Havens of Frank's Sporting Goods of Morley, said.

In northwest Michigan, at Harbor Springs, some Chinook and lake trout were caught around 5 Mile and 7 Mile. Lake trout were also caught at Harbor Point and north of 7 Mile, the DNR said. Fish were found 130 to 160 feet down, both on bottom and suspended a bit off bottom. Smallmouth bass anglers were having some success.

Good numbers and sizes of Chinook were being reported at Frankfort, the DNR said, while trolling in 150 to 250 feet of water and working 100 to 140 down.

Numbers of coho were picking up in Platte Bay area, the DNR said.

Catch rates picked up a bit at Petoskey, the DNR said, with some lake trout caught in 140 to 160 feet down from the breakwall to Bay Harbor. Anglers were finding fish on the bottom, and some suspended in 20 to 30 feet. At Bear River, some smallmouth and rock bass were caught off of the breakwall.

Salmon were caught in the hole in front of the Boardman River at East Grand Traverse Bay, the DNR said.

Flashers, flies, J-Plugs and meat rigs all performed well and a few lake trout were caught as well.

Salmon were caught at West Grand Traverse Bay from the Center Road launch all the way to the south bank, along deep-water point, and out of Elk Rapids. Spoons, flashers, flies, and J-Plugs all did well, the DNR said.

A few lake trout were landed caught by salmon anglers. A few bass were caught in 15 to 30 feet of water.

At Manistee, chinook and coho were caught along the shelf, north out from Onekama, and south towards Big Sable Point in deep water. J-Plugs, flies, meat rigs and spoons worked well. Pier angling was slow, the DNR added, but the morning bites performed the best.

Chinook and coho were caught out from the projects, straight out from the harbor and at Big Sable Point in deep water at Ludington, the DNR said adding salmon were usually below 90 to 100 feet.

Fishing was hit or miss at times, the DNR added. Spoons, J-Plugs, flies and meat rigs worked well.

In the mix came a few steelhead and a couple lake trout. A few small smallmouth bass and rock bass were caught on the stub pier, the DNR said.

"They're doing super good on salmon," Dewey Buchner, of Don's Sporting Goods, said. "A lot of people are going back to plugs and flies. Usually the fish are out 200 feet. That changes every day."

Anglers at Onekama heading straight out to 180 feet of water and trolling north were producing some impressive numbers. Meat rigs were catching 25+ pound Chinook. After the morning bite, anglers were picking up lake trout in the barrel, the DNR said.

"Chinook and coho were caught along the shelf north and south in 100 to 200 feet of water, 50 to 80 feet down," Ryan Hamilton, at Tangled Tackle Co. in Manistee said. "Lake trout were caught in the mix."

In the big lake, "there's mostly salmon right now," Larry Scharich of Shipwatch Marina, of Manistee, said. "There's a fair amount of them."

At Arcadia, chinook were putting up some good fights as anglers moved offshore in 140 to 180 feet of water and setting lines 75-100 down.

"On the big lake, it's been all right," Wyatt Crawford, of Captain Chuck's in Ludington, said. "People have been going a long way off shore to fish. They are getting lake trout, steelhead and salmon. For inland lakes, the water is super warm and the fishing is not been super active, but if you can figure them out, they're still biting.

Fishing Tip: Glow lures can be popular with Great Lakes salmon

Courtesy Michigan DNR

One tactic that can be particularly useful when targeting Chinook is fishing with glow lures.

This species often can be caught near the surface in low-light conditions, and glow lures make that opportunity even more appealing.

In particular, glow lures work well in the early morning hours before the sun comes up or at night.

Many believe this type of lure attracts salmon because it can be seen in the dark from longer distances and encourages them to strike.