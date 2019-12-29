Fish salvage underway at Hackberry Lake near Valentine

VALENTINE, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has declared a fish salvage for Hackberry Lake on the Valentine National Wildlife Refuge south of Valentine.

The lake was scheduled to have its existing fish population renovated during 2019 to eliminate common carp on the refuge. But the renovation was not completed due to wet conditions and unsuitable water levels.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said length limits are rescinded during the salvage, which runs through Sept. 30, but daily bag limits are maintained. Fish may be taken only by fishing or archery. Game fish may be taken by archery July 1-Sept. 30, while nongame fish, such as common carp, may be taken any time.

Salvaged fish cannot be sold or used for stocking into other public or private bodies of water.