First woman completing sport analytics degree at Syracuse U JOHN KEKIS, AP Sports Writer May 6, 2021 Updated: May 6, 2021 11:57 a.m.
1 of5 In this photo provided by Bailie Brown, Bailie Brown poses in the cap and gown she'll wear at graduation in Syracuse, N.Y., in this April 2021 photo. Brown doesn't consider herself a trailblazer, and yet in a way she is — and so is her school. In late May she'll become the first woman to graduate from Syracuse University's Falk College with a Bachelor of Science degree in sport analytics. (Bailie Brown via AP) AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 This photo provided by Bailie Brown shows Bailie Brown posed with her brother, Corbin, left, and father, Ken Brown, center, at an Atlanta Braves baseball game in Atlanta in 2017. In late May she'll become the first female to graduate from Syracuse University's Falk College with a Bachelor of Science degree in sport analytics. Bailie Brown wasn't an athlete growing up but developed a keen interest in every aspect of her younger brother's exploits in Little League. Baseball is her game and she's already been rewarded for her analytical mind, landing a job with the Houston Astros while she completes her final semester online. (Bailie Brown via AP) AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 This undated photo provided by Syracuse University Falk College shows Rodney Paul, director of the sport analytics program, in the lab working with Bailie Brown, at the David B. Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics at Syracuse University, in Syracuse, N.Y. Brown will graduate in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science degree in sport analytics, becoming the first woman to complete the four-year undergraduate program since its inception five years earlier. Her 23 classmates are men. (Margie Chetney/Syracuse University Falk College via AP) Margie Chetney/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
Bailie Brown doesn't consider herself a trailblazer, and yet in a way she is — and so is her school.
Brown will graduate this month from Syracuse University’s Falk College with a Bachelor of Science degree in sport analytics, becoming the first woman to complete the four-year undergraduate program since its inception five years ago. Her 23 classmates are men.