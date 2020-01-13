Fifth annual SheBelieves Cup field includes US, England

The Women's World Cup champion U.S. team will face Spain and England, two teams it defeated on the way to the title, as well as Japan in the fifth annual SheBelieves Cup kicking off in March.

Doubleheader matches in the round robin-style tournament will be held in Orlando, Florida, on March 5, in Harrison, New Jersey, on March 8 and in Frisco, Texas, on March 11.

Tenth-ranked Japan and No. 6 England have both made the field for the Tokyo Olympics this summer. The top-ranked United States plays in the CONCACAF qualifying tournament starting later this month.

The U.S. defeated Spain in the round of 16 at last year's World Cup in France before beating England in the semifinals.

Spain is making its debut in the SheBelieves Cup. Japan is making its second appearance in the tournament and England its fourth.

Tickets go on sale on Jan. 17.

