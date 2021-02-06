Faulkner carries N. Kentucky past Milwaukee 79-65

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Trevon Faulkner had 21 points as Northern Kentucky beat Milwaukee 79-65 on Saturday.

Adrian Nelson had 17 points and 14 rebounds for Northern Kentucky (11-8, 9-5 Horizon League), which earned its sixth consecutive victory. Marques Warrick added 16 points. Trey Robinson had 14 points.

Josh Thomas had 19 points for the Panthers (7-8, 6-7). DeAndre Gholston added 10 points.

The Norse improve to 2-0 against the Panthers for the season. Northern Kentucky defeated Milwaukee 87-73 on Friday.

