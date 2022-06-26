Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writer June 26, 2022 Updated: June 26, 2022 11:25 p.m.
Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top.
There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning by concentrating on something simple: winning each 5-minute burst at a time.