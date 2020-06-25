Fans OK'd for NASCAR race in New Hampshire

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Motor Speedway will allow fans in the grandstands and suites for the Aug. 2 NASCAR Cup Series race.

Fans will be subject to social distancing requirements and additional health and safety protocols. New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s modified protocols will include social distancing in the grandstands and concession lines, limited guests in suites and infield admission for race team and operational personnel only.

The race was originally scheduled for July 19 and was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Holding New England’s premier NASCAR race this summer here in New Hampshire has always been a priority,” New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said. “While the stands will not be as full as they usually are, we are proud to be able to hold an in-person viewing experience for NASCAR fans.”