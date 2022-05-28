Champions League final start delayed over Paris crowd issues

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Andrea Comas/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Kickoff in the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid was delayed by at least 30 minutes on Saturday after security struggled to cope with the the vast crowd and supporters climbing over fences.

There were sporadic instances of soccer fans, apparently without tickets, breaking through security and attempting to get into the stadium. The Associated Press saw two fans — one was wearing Liverpool attire — wrestled to the ground by stewards and bundled out of the gates.