ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Trey Faltine had three hits and drove in four runs to lift fifth-seeded Texas into the Big 12 Tournament championship game with a 9-2 win over fourth-seeded Oklahoma State on Saturday.

The Cowboys (39-20) forced the game by beating the Longhorns 8-1 earlier in the day. Texas (42-18), which beat OSU 4-1 to open the tournament, advances to Sunday's game against third-seeded Oklahoma.