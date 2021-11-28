Falcons take advantage of Jaguars' mistakes in 21-14 victory MARK LONG, AP Pro Football Writer Nov. 28, 2021
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks for a receiver against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage, top right, leaps over Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) and defensive end Dawuane Smoot, left, after a reception during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage (14) leaps over Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell, right, as defensive end Dawuane Smoot (91) comes in to make the stop during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson, left, is stopped by Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, front right, breaks up a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., left, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell celebrates after intercepting an Atlanta Falcons pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) runs past Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rudy Ford (5) after a reception during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.
11 of11
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Cordarrelle Patterson scored twice in his return from an ankle injury, and the Atlanta Falcons found the end zone and the win column for the first time in three weeks in a 21-14 victory over woeful Jacksonville on Sunday.
The Falcons (5-6) managed just a field goal in their previous two games, lopsided losses to Dallas and New England in which they turned over the ball a combined seven times and failed to score a touchdown in consecutive games for the first time since 1987.