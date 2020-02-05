Fairfield upsets Monmouth 55-53 with buzzer-beater

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Freshman Allan Jeanne-Rose hit the game-winning layup at the buzzer and sixth-place Fairfield upset conference leader Monmouth 55-53 on Tuesday night for its fourth straight home victory.

Jeanne-Rose, who entered the game having scored 14 points all season, grabbed a defensive rebound and went coast-to-coast, driving the lane for a contested layup.

He scored six points for the Stags (9-12, 5-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), who outrebounded the Hawks 44-32 but turned it over 21 times.

Jesus Cruz had 14 points off the bench and Landon Taliaferro had 14 points. Wassef Methnani added 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks and Taj Benning had nine rebounds.

Deion Hammond had 13 points for the Hawks (13-9, 7-4), who shot 31% (21 of 67). Ray Salnave added 12 points and six rebounds and Nikkei Rutty had eight rebounds.

Fairfield plays Siena on the road on Friday. Monmouth plays St. Peter's at home on Sunday.

