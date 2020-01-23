Explosive Baldwin offense sinks Mesick

BALDWIN -- A solid second quarter paved for the way for Baldwin (4-3, 5-3) in a West Michigan D League boys basketball 89-60 win over Mesick (2-5, 2-6) on Thursday.

Four Panthers scored in doubles figures with Carmelo Lindsey hitting 24 points, Dexter Hossler netting 18, Lavonte Palmer scoring 17 and Dylan Hibma hitting 11.

Coach JJ Eads agreed it may have been his team's best effort of the season.

"Our transition defense was slow in the first half." Eads said. "At the end of the second quarter, we had a heckuva run. We took care of the ball and made some shots."

The Baldwin offense was virtually unstoppable in the first half in rolling up a 50-21 lead at the break. Aveon Hobbs' 3-pointer gave the Panthers a 14-11 lead late in the first quarter.

It was 18-11 Panthers, going into the second quarter.

Lindsey hit two straight baskets for a 24-15 Panther lead. Palmer had a pair of free throws and a putback for a 36-27 Baldwin lead midway in the quarter. Ian Lemieux scored inside for a 38-27 lead and Palmer drove for two and a 40-26 cushion moments later.

Hossler netted a 3-pointer late in the half and the lead was 48-31. Palmer went baseline-to-baseline for a layup and final two points of the half.

Mesick opened the third quarter with a 6-0 run. Lindsey had a triple at 4:35 of the third and it was 57-37. Hossler's triple at 3:46 made it 61-39. He hit another one at 2:50 for a 65-41 bulge. Lindsey's triple at 1:11 made it 70-42. Leonard McNeeley had a putback at the third-quarter buzzer for a 74-47 lead.

"Give Mesick credit, they came out firing in the third quarter and I had to call a timeout," Eads said. "I give credit to my kids for responding to that time out. We were able to put them away. We're still learning how to win and put teams away."

Lindsey scored at 6:09 of the fourth for a 76-49 lead. Darrion Hayter scored inside for an 83-53 lead with 2:22 to play and the Panthers cruised to the win.

"We had some more turnovers tonight but we were pushing it and that's going to come with the territory," Eads said. "If we take care of the ball better, that will help. It's always nice to make shots."

Lemieux and Hayter had six points apiece while McNeeley had four and Aveon Hobbs three.

"We were talking on defense and getting help and making shots, Lemieux said. "Shots were falling tonight."

Logan Wienclaw had 10 points for Mesick.

Baldwin was at Brethren on Wednesday and will be at Bear Lake on Friday.