Ex-high school coach awarded $2.5M in discrimination case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A jury has ruled that the Colorado High School Activities Association should pay a former assistant basketball coach $2.5 million in a race discrimination case.

William ‘Trey’ Harris III, who was hired in 2016 as a coach at Sand Creek High School in Colorado Springs, was falsely blamed for a transfer violation and later fired as a “minority scapegoat,” a lawsuit filed in federal court said. Jurors agreed, saying Harris should be awarded $200,000 in economic damages, $1.3 million in non-economic damages and $1 million in punitive damages, the Colorado Springs Gazette reported Thursday.