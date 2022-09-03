Ewers with 2 TD passes in Texas debut, a 52-10 win over ULM

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Quinn Ewers passed for 225 yards and two touchdowns in his debut at quarterback for Texas and the Longhorns rolled over Louisiana-Monroe 52-10 Saturday night in the season-opener for both programs.
The win against an overmatched opponent was still a much-needed one for second-year coach Steve Sarkisian after the Longhorns went 5-7 in 2021. Texas next week hosts No. 1 Alabama, where Sarkisian was offensive coordinator when the Crimson Tide won the national championship in 2020.