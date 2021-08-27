Espino's arm, bat lead Nationals over skidding Mets 2-1 JERRY BEACH, Associated Press Aug. 27, 2021
1 of8 New York Mets' Javier Baez watches the ball after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in New York. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Washington Nationals pitcher Paolo Espino delivers against the New York Mets during the second inning of their baseball game, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in New York. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 New York Mets' Pete Alonso reacts after striking out during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in New York. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Washington Nationals pitcher Sam Clay delivers against the New York Mets during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in New York. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Washington Nationals' Juan Soto (22) reacts after striking out during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in New York. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
NEW YORK (AP) — Paolo Espino struck out a career-high seven while also singling and scoring a run for the first time in the majors, leading the Washington Nationals to a 2-1 win over the free-falling New York Mets on Friday night.
The loss was the 19th in 25 games this month for the Mets, who entered August atop the NL East but now trail divison-leading Atlanta by 8 1/2 games.