Ericsson soars to victory in inaugural Music City Grand Prix

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Marcus Ericsson soared over a car early, overcame hard-charging runs from Colton Herta and Scott Dixon late, and survived the perilous city streets of Nashville on Sunday to win inaugural Music City Grand Prix.
Ericsson made the IndyCar highlight reel long before the checkered flag when he jumped the backside of Sebastien Bourdais’ Chevrolet and knocked the Frenchman out of the race. Ericsson’s airborne Honda needed a new front wing only five laps into the race and he made it the rest of the way unscathed for his second victory of the season.