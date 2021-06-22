England players Mount and Chilwell to isolate at Euro 2020 ROB HARRIS, AP Global Soccer Writer June 22, 2021 Updated: June 22, 2021 7:17 a.m.
England's Mason Mount, left, and England's Ben Chilwell, second left, during a team training session at Tottenham Hotspur training ground in London, Monday, June 21, 2021 one day ahead of the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match against Czech Republic. After a positive test for Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell have been told to self isolate following "interaction" with Gilmour during England's 0-0 draw with Scotland at Wembley Stadium on Friday.
England's Mason Mount, right, and England's Ben Chilwell, left, during a team training session at Tottenham Hotspur training ground in London, Monday, June 21, 2021 one day ahead of the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match against Czech Republic.
FILE - In this Friday, June 18, 2021 file photo Scotland's Billy Gilmour waves to the fans after the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between England and Scotland, at Wembley stadium, in London. Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour has tested positive for the coronavirus and will have to isolate for 10 days. The Chelsea player will miss Scotland's final Group D match against Croatia on Tuesday and a potential round-of-16 match.
England's Mason Mount reacts during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between England and Scotland at Wembley stadium in London, Friday, June 18, 2021.
6 of6
LONDON (AP) — England players Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell will have to remain in self-isolation until Monday after their contact with a coronavirus-infected opponent at the European Championship.
They will miss the last group game on Tuesday but will be available for the round of 16 if England wins Group D by beating the Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium. If England finishes second, the last-16 game would be on Monday, making Mount and Chilwell unavailable.