Elleby, Pollard boost Washington St. past UC Riverside 70-56

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — CJ Elleby scored 20 points and Jeff Pollard added 16 to lead Washington State to a 70-56 victory over UC Riverside Sunday afternoon.

Washington State (6-4) led the game almost the entire way, forced 23 turnovers for 24 points to help get the Cougars to a win, despite losing the rebounding battle 33-31 and the battle in the paint 30-28.

Elleby was 7-of-11 shooting with six rebounds. Pollard had seven rebounds, shot 4 of 12 made all seven of his free throw attempts. Aljaz Kunc added 13 points, two rebounds and two assists.

UC Riverside (7-4) couldn’t take care of the ball down the stretch and shot only 8 of 13 from the free throw line. Angus McWilliams lead the way for the Highlanders with 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting. George Willborn III added 11 points for the Highlanders.

BIG PICTURE

Washington State: The Cougars are on a three-game winning streak for the first time this season. They have three more non-conference games before the start of Pac-12 play.

UC Riverside: After a four-game winning streak, the Highlanders have gone 1-3.

UP NEXT

UC Riverside: The Highlanders host Northern Arizona on Thursday.

Washington State: The Cougars host Florida A&M on Thursday.

