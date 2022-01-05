El Ellis' 18 points help Louisville survive Pitt 75-72 Jan. 5, 2022 Updated: Jan. 5, 2022 11:56 p.m.
1 of32 Louisville guard El Ellis (3) reacts after scoring a basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh in Louisville, Ky., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Louisville won 75-72. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less
2 of32 Pittsburgh forward John Hugley (23) tries to get around Louisville forward Malik Williams (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Louisville won 75-72. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less 3 of32
4 of32 Louisville guard Jarrod West (13) attempts to get the ball away from Pittsburgh guard Femi Odukale (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Louisville won 75-72. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less
5 of32 Louisville guard El Ellis (3) goes in for a layup past Pittsburgh forward John Hugley (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Louisville won 75-72. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less 6 of32
7 of32 Louisville forward Samuell Williamson (10) keeps the ball away from Pittsburgh guard Femi Odukale (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Louisville won 75-72. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less
8 of32 Pittsburgh guard Jamarius Burton (11) shoots over Louisville forward Matt Cross (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less 9 of32
10 of32 Pittsburgh guard Jamarius Burton (11) tries to get past Louisville forward Matt Cross (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less
11 of32 Pittsburgh forward Mouhamadou Gueye (15) attempts a layup past Louisville forward Matt Cross (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less 12 of32
13 of32 Pittsburgh guard William Jeffress (24) attempts to drive past Louisville guard Dre Davis (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less
14 of32 Pittsburgh guard Jamarius Burton (11) drives on Louisville guard Mason Faulkner (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less 15 of32
16 of32 Pittsburgh forward Noah Collier (3) attempts a layup over Louisville forward Samuell Williamson (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less
17 of32 Pittsburgh forward Mouhamadou Gueye (15) drives around Louisville forward Matt Cross (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less 18 of32
19 of32 Pittsburgh guard Femi Odukale (2) battles Louisville forward Malik Williams (5) and forward Matt Cross (33) for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less
20 of32 Pittsburgh head coach Jeff Capel reacts after a technical foul was called against him by referee Jeffrey Anderson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Louisville won 75-72. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less 21 of32
22 of32 Louisville guard Dre Davis (14) battles Pittsburgh guard Jamarius Burton (11) for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less
23 of32 Louisville guard Jarrod West (13) battles Pittsburgh guard Onyebuchi Ezeakudo (31) and forward Aidan Fisch (13) for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Louisville won 75-72. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less 24 of32
25 of32 Pittsburgh head coach Jeff Capel argues a call with referee Jeffrey Anderson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Louisville won 75-72. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less
26 of32 Louisville head coach Chris Mack shouts instructions to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Louisville won 75-72. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less 27 of32
28 of32 Louisville head coach Chris Mack argues a call with referee Jeffrey Anderson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Louisville won 75-72. There were 6 technical fouls called in the game. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less
29 of32 Pittsburgh guard Femi Odukale (2) attempts to get past Louisville guard Jarrod West (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Louisville won 75-72. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less 30 of32
31 of32 Louisville guard Jarrod West (13) tries to get the ball away from Pittsburgh guard Femi Odukale (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Louisville won 75-72. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less
32 of32
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — El Ellis scored 18 points off the bench, including seven consecutive for Louisville during a critical late stretch to put the Cardinals ahead for good before holding off Pittsburgh 75-72 on Wednesday night.
A thrilling second half featuring 16 lead changes finally swung the Cardinals' way thanks to Ellis, who scored 14 points after halftime including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 5:11 remaining for a 63-61 lead. The junior guard added another go-ahead jumper and two free throws to make it 67-63 before Sydney Curry added a layup and Noah Locke (13 points) a 3 for a 72-65 cushion that Louisville needed.