Edwards scores 25 to lead UTEP over Middle Tennessee 60-56

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Daryl Edwards had 25 points as UTEP narrowly defeated Middle Tennessee 60-56 on Wednesday night.

Souley Boum had 13 points and seven rebounds for UTEP (16-14, 7-10 Conference USA). Bryson Williams added eight rebounds.

C.J. Jones had 22 points for the Blue Raiders (7-23, 3-14). Reggie Scurry added 17 points. Jayce Johnson had eight rebounds.

The Miners improve to 2-0 against the Blue Raiders this season. UTEP defeated Middle Tennessee 67-66 on Jan. 30. UTEP finishes out the regular season against Rice on the road on Saturday. Middle Tennessee finishes out the regular season against Southern Miss at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com