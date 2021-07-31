EXPLAINER: How does a grain of sand make it to the Olympics? JIMMY GOLEN, AP Sports Writer July 31, 2021 Updated: July 31, 2021 3:31 p.m.
1 of9 Feet and sand fly during the beach volleyball match between Norway and Spain at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 A member of the grounds crew rakes the sand before a men's beach volleyball match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 A volleyball rests in the sand during during women's beach volleyball practice at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 19, 2021, in Tokyo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Megumi Murakami, of Japan, lays in the sand during a women's beach volleyball match against Switzerland at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Volunteers clean up the sand after a beach volleyball match in the Shiokaze Park at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Nicholas Lucena, of the United States, hits the sand ad he competes during a men's beach volleyball match against Argentina at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
TOKYO (AP) — There’s a lot more to building a beach volleyball court than just stringing up a net by the sea.
A year after hosting the Olympic competition on Brazil’s iconic Copacabana beach, this year’s event isn’t on a beach at all. Instead, the venue is in the urban Shiokaze Park overlooking Tokyo Bay, with 3,500 tons of sand shipped in from Vietnam to create a 16-inch deep surface that is safe and consistent for the players.