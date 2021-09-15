EU chief turns to Paralympian Vio to inspire Europe's youth RAF CASERT, Associated Press Sep. 15, 2021 Updated: Sep. 15, 2021 8:01 a.m.
1 of8 European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni, left, speaks with Tokyo 2020 Paralympic gold medallist Beatrice Vio, right, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The European Union announced Wednesday it is committing 200 million more coronavirus vaccine doses to Africa to help curb the COVID-19 pandemic on a global scale. (Yves Herman, Pool via AP) Yves Herman/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni, center, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, speak with speak with Tokyo 2020 Paralympic gold medallist Beatrice Vio at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The European Union announced Wednesday it is committing 200 million more coronavirus vaccine doses to Africa to help curb the COVID-19 pandemic on a global scale. (Yves Herman, Pool via AP) Yves Herman/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Italy's Beatrice Maria Vio, left, competes against China's Zhou Jingjing during their the wheelchair fencing women's foil Individual category B gold medal match in Chiba, near Tokyo, at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Kyodo News via AP) AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Italy's Beatrice Maria Vio, left, celebrates after winning over China's Zhou Jingjing during their the wheelchair fencing women's foil Individual category B gold medal match in Chiba, near Tokyo, at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Kyodo News via AP) AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Italy's Beatrice Maria Vio celebrates after winning over China's Zhou Jingjing during their the wheelchair fencing women's foil Individual category B gold medal match in Chiba, near Tokyo, at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Kyodo News via AP) AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
BRUSSELS (AP) — When European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was at a loss for words to capture the soul of the European Union and its future, Bebe Vio was there to help the EU's top official at the end of her State of the Union address.
Sitting anonymously among the European legislators for most of the hour-long speech, which is a highlight on the EU calendar, the Italian Paralympic fencer suddenly became the center of attention when von der Leyen called her the guest of honor of the proceedings.