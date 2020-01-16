ETSU wins 11th straight at home, beats Samford 88-63

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Tray Boyd III scored 16 points off the bench to carry East Tennessee State to an 88-63 win over Samford on Wednesday night for the Buccaneers' 11th straight home victory.

Joe Hugley had 14 points for East Tennessee State (16-3, 5-1 Southern Conference). Lucas N'Guessan added 12 points and Daivien Williamson had 11.

Josh Sharkey had 18 points and three assists for the Bulldogs (8-11, 2-3), but committed seven turnovers. Robert Allen added 12 points. Jalen Dupree had seven rebounds.

East Tennessee State matches up against Western Carolina on the road on Saturday. Samford plays Mercer at home on Saturday.

