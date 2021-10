Charles Krupa/AP

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez will start Game 3 of the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros, Boston manager Alex Cora said, leaving righty Nick Pivetta available for Game 4 — or the bullpen, if necessary.

Cora revealed his decision Sunday after a little bit of intrigue: When the team's availability was announced at around 2:30 p.m., the 4 p.m. interviewee was identified as “Game 3 starter.”