Duncanville boys, DeSoto girls top Texas basketball rankings

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) \u2014 The Texas Association of Basketball coaches preseason high school rankings: BOYS PUBLIC Class 6A 1. Duncanville; 2. SA Northside Brennan; 3. Allen; 4. Richardson Lake Highlands; 5. Alvin Shadow Creek; 6. Dickinson; 7. Arlington Martin; 8. Austin Westlake; 9. Beaumont United; 10. Cy Falls; 11. Richardson; 12. Humble Atascocita; 13. SA Reagan; 14. Mansfield Legacy; 15. Laredo United; 16. Fort Bend Elkins; 17. San Marcos; 18. Cypress Creek; 19. The Woodlands College Park; 20. North Crowley; 21. SA Northside Warren; 22. DeSoto; 23. South Grand Prairie; 24. Pearland Dawson; 25. Wolfforth Frenship. Class 5A 1. Dallas Kimball; 2. Fort Bend Marshall; 3. NRH Birdville; 4. Lancaster; 5. Killeen Ellison; 6. Boerne Champion; 7. Laredo Nixon; 8. Frisco Memorial; 9. Mansfield Summit; 10. Manvel; 11. SA Wagner; 12. Amarillo; 13. Dallas South Oak Cliff; 14. FW Wyatt; 15. A&M Consolidated; 16. CC Flour Bluff; 17. Mansfield Timberview; 18. Lucas Lovejoy; 19. Crosby; 20. Liberty Hill; 21. Lufkin; 22. Colleyville Heritage; 23. Midlothian; 24. Leander Rouse; 25. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill. Class 4A 1. Dallas Carter; 2. Faith Family; 3. Silsbee; 4. WF Hirschi; 5. Houston Washington; 6. Boerne; 7. Waco Connally; 8. Stafford; 9. Canyon Randall; 10. Sulphur Springs; 11. Canyon; 12. Pleasanton; 13. Jacksonville; 14. Dallas Lincoln; 15. Houston Furr; 16. Houston Yates; 17. Decatur; 18. Van Alstyne; 19. La Marque; 20. Somerset; 21. Hereford; 22. Wilmer Hutchins; 23. Hamshire Fannett; 24. Lubbock Estacado; 25. Hardin Jefferson. Class 3A 1. Dallas Madison; 2. Hitchcock; 3. SA Cole; 4. Brock; 5. CC London; 6. Shallowater; 7. Peaster; 8. Lorena; 9. WF City View; 10. Tatum; 11. Diboll; 12. Ponder; 13. Crockett; 14. Crystal City; 15. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill; 16. Winnie East Chambers; 17. Mineola; 18. Franklin; 19. Holliday; 20. Lytle; 21. Nacogdoches Central Heights; 22. Hooks; 23. Childress; 24. Poth; 25. Orangefield. Class 2A 1. Clarendon; 2. Lipan; 3. La Rue La Poynor; 4. Flatonia; 5. New Home; 6. Timpson; 7. New Deal; 8. Big Sandy; 9. Martins Mill; 10. Tolar; 11. Douglass; 12. Stockdale; 13. Hearne; 14. Beckville; 15. Seymour; 16. Frankston; 17. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins; 18. Big Lake Reagan County; 19. Port Aransas; 20. Mumford; 21. Christoval; 22. Thorndale; 23. Nocona; 24. Tenaha; 25. Wolfe City. Class 1A 1. Graford; 2. Lorenzo; 3. Mertzon Irion County; 4. Calvert; 5. Jayton; 6. McMullen County; 7. Dodd City; 8. Nazareth; 9. Slidell; 10. Eula; 11. Martinsville; 12. Texline; 13. Abbott; 14. Whitharral; 15. Perrin Whitt; 16. San Perlita; 17. Munday; 18. Huckabay; 19. Laneville; 20. Garden City; 21. Lenorah Grady; 22. Lingleville; 23. Neches; 24. Waelder; 25. Electra. BOYS PRIVATE TAPPS 6A\/SPC 4A 1. Plano Prestonwood Christian; 2. Plano John Paul II; 3. Houston Christian; 4. Tomball Concordia Lutheran; 5. SA Antonian Prep; 6. Houston St. Thomas Catholic; 7. Addison Trinity Christian; 8. Houston St. John\u2019s; 9. Dallas Bishop Lynch; 10. Episcopal School of Dallas. TAPPS 5A\/SPC 3A 1. Houston Second Baptist; 2. SA TMI Episcopal; 3. Austin St. Michael\u2019s Catholic; 4. The Woodlands Christian; 5. Argyle Liberty Christian; 6. Austin St. Andrew\u2019s Episcopal; 7. FW Christian; 8. Midland Christian; 9. Grapevine Faith Christian; 10. Houston Lutheran South. TAPPS 4A 1. Arlington Grace Prep; 2. Lubbock Trinity Christian; 3. Schertz John Paul II; 4. Colleyville Covenant Christian; 5. Bullard Brook Hill School; 6. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal; 7. Austin Brentwood Christian; 8. McKinney Christian; 9. Austin Hill Country Christian; 10. FW Fort Worth Lake Country Christian. TAPPS 3A 1. Houston Westbury Christian; 2. Houston Lutheran North; 3. Dallas Akiba Yavneh; 4. Richardson North Dallas Adventist; 5. Lubbock Christian; 6. Houston St. Francis Episcopal; 7. Marble Falls Faith; 8. Plano Corem Deo; 9. Huntsville Alpha Omega ; 10. Tomball Rosehill Christian. TAPPS 2A 1. Houston Grace Christian; 2. Lubbock Kingdom Prep; 3. Longview Christian; 4. Galveston O\u2019Connell; 5. Red Oak Ovilla Christian; 6. Beaumont Legacy Christian; 7. Austin Juan Diego Catholic; 8. Lubbock All Saints Episcopal; 9. Bulverde Bracken Christian; 10. Garland Christian. TAPPS 1A 1. DeSoto Canterbury Kingdom; 2. Wichita Falls Christ; 3. Irving Faustina; 4. Kingwood Covenant ; 5. Cypress Covenant; 6. Fredericksburg Heritage ; 7. San Angelo Cornerstone; 8. Houston Beren; 9. Sherman Texoma Christian; 10. Conroe Calvary Baptist. ___ GIRLS PUBLIC Class 6A 1. DeSoto; 2. South Grand Prairie; 3. SA Northside Clark; 4. Duncanville; 5. Humble Summer Creek; 6. Cibolo Steele; 7. Denton Braswell; 8. Houston Memorial; 9. SA Northside Brennan; 10. SA Harlan; 11. Cedar Hill; 12. Coppell; 13. Austin High; 14. Pearland; 15. FW Boswell; 16. Alvin Shadow Creek; 17. Converse Judson; 18. Mesquite Horn; 19. Katy Seven Lakes; 20. Plano East; 21. Southlake Carroll; 22. Katy Tompkins; 23. Tomball Memorial; 24. Friendswood Clear Brook; 25. Royse City. Class 5A 1. Cedar Park; 2. Frisco Memorial; 3. McKinney North; 4. College Station; 5. Argyle; 6. Amarillo High; 7. Frisco Liberty; 8. SA Wagner; 9. Lubbock Cooper; 10. Mansfield Timberview; 11. Pflugerville Hendrickson; 12. Lubbock Monterey; 13. Frisco Lone Star; 14. CC Veterans Memorial; 15. Lake Dallas; 16. Manvel; 17. Georgetown; 18. Pflugerville; 19. EP Chapin; 20. Red Oak; 21. Houston Sterling; 22. Brownsville Veterans; 23. Midlothian Heritage; 24. Castroville Medina Valley; 25. New Braunfels Canyon. Class 4A 1. Brownsboro; 2. Hardin Jefferson; 3. Fredericksburg; 4. Dallas Lincoln; 5. Boerne; 6. Canyon; 7. Levelland; 8. Sunnyvale; 9. Beeville Jones; 10. Waco La Vega; 11. Sanger; 12. Decatur; 13. Kennedale; 14. Palestine; 15. Glen Rose; 16. Stephenville; 17. Devine; 18. La Vernia; 19. Seminole; 20. La Grange; 21. Bishop; 22. Rockport Fulton; 23. Giddings; 24. Canton; 25. Crystal City. Class 3A 1. Fairfield; 2. Idalou; 3. Winnsboro; 4. Peaster; 5. Holliday; 6. Tuscola Jim Ned; 7. Canadian; 8. Pottsboro; 9. Brock; 10. Lyford; 11. Wall; 12. Nacogdoches Central Heights; 13. Little River Academy; 14. Lorena; 15. Shallowater; 16. Edgewood; 17. Bushland; 18. Woodville; 19. Aransas Pass; 20. Maypearl; 21. SA Cole; 22. Mount Vernon; 23. Columbus; 24. Crystal City; 25. Dallas Lincoln. Class 2A 1. Gruver; 2. New Home; 3. Lipan; 4. Panhandle; 5. Martins Mill; 6. Nocona; 7. San Saba; 8. Farwell; 9. Sudan; 10. Sundown; 11. Lovelady; 12. Stamford; 13. Mason; 14. Douglass; 15. Windthorst; 16. Weimar; 17. La Rue La Poynor; 18. Woden; 19. Harper; 20. Tenaha; 21. Schulenberg; 22. Evadale; 23. Muenster; 24. Alvord; 25. Chireno. Class 1A 1. Ackerly Sands; 2. Huckabay; 3. Nazareth; 4. Neches; 5. Hermleigh; 6. Gail Borden County; 7. Slidell; 8. Robert Lee; 9. Dodd City; 10. Moulton; 11. Roscoe Highland; 12. Jayton; 13. Veribest; 14. Westbrook; 15. Tilden McMullen County; 16. Saltillo; 17. Wells; 18. Richland Springs; 19. Lingleville; 20. Priddy; 21. Mertzon Irion County; 22. Whiteface; 23. Spur; 24. Eden; 25. D\u2019Hanis. GIRLS PRIVATE TAPPS 6A\/SPC 4A 1. Houston Christian; 2. Dallas Bishop Lynch; 3. Plano John Paul II; 4. San Antonio Antonian Prep; 5. Argyle Liberty Christian; 6. Houston Bellaire Episcopal; 7. Prestonwood Christian; 8. Dallas Parish Episcopal; 9. Houston The Village; 10. Houston St. Agnes. TAPPS 5A\/SPC 3A 1. Houston Second Baptist; 2. Liberty Christian Argyle; 3. FW Southwest Christian; 4. CC Incarnate Word; 5. Tyler Grace Community; 6. Grapevine Faith Christian; 7. Austin Hyde Park; 8. Geneva School of Boerne; 9. Midland Christian; 10. Houston Lutheran South. TAPPS 4A 1. Dallas Christian; 2. Trinity Lubbock; 3. The Woodlands Legacy Prep; 4. St. Thomas Episcopal; 5. FW Lake County Christian; 6. Arlington Pantego; 7. Geneva School of Boerne; 8. Arlington Grace Prep; 9. Cypress Christian ; 10. League City Bay Area Christian. TAPPS 3A 1. Houston Lutheran North; 2. Tomball Rosehill; 3. Lubbock Christian; 4. Denton Calvary; 5. SA Lutheran; 6. Weatherford Christian; 7. McKinney Cornerstone; 8. Beaumont Legacy; 9. SA Castle Hills; 10. Amarillo San Jacinto. TAPPS 2A 1. Shiner St. Paul; 2. FW Bethesda; 3. Hallettsville Sacred Heart; 4. Lubbock Kingdom Prep; 5. Red Oak Ovilla; 6. Dallas First Baptist ; 7. Lubbock Southcrest; 8. Lubbock All Saints; 9. Bryan Allen; 10. Houston Grace Christian. TAPPS 1A 1. San Angelo Cornerstone; 2. Edinburg Harvest Christian; 3. Cypress Covenant; 4. WF Christ; 5. Granbury Cornerstone Christian; 6. Sherman Texoma Christian; 7. Weatherford Victory Baptist; 8. Wichita Christian; 9. Conroe Calvary Baptist; 10. Athens Christian Prep.