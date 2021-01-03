Duhart's three-point play carries Army past Colgate 75-73

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Duhart converted a three-point play in the final 45 seconds, and then added another free throw, scoring the last four points as Army clipped Colgate 75-73 on Sunday less than 24 hours after being blown out by 44 points.

Colgate's Tucker Richardson turned the ball over on an offensive foul with 12 seconds left and Army held on to win.

Lonnie Grayson had 13 points with eight rebounds. Tucker Blackwell added 12 points for the Black Knights, and Jalen Rucker chipped in 11 points and seven assists.

Josh Caldwell had nine rebounds for Army (5-2, 1-1 Patriot League) and Duhart finished with nine points.

Jordan Burns had 19 points for the Raiders (1-1, 1-1). Richardson added 13 points and seven assists. Nelly Cummings had 11 points.

Colgate was among the last teams in the nation to open its 2020-21 basketball season, waiting until Jan. 3 and blew out Army 101-57. Sunday, the Black Knights built a 46-35 halftime lead only to be held to 29 in the second half.

