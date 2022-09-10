Duggan 5 TD passes and TCU 2-0 under Dykes after 59-17 win

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Max Duggan completed 23 of 29 passes for 390 yards and five touchdowns as TCU won its home opener 59-17 over lower-division Tarleton State on Saturday night, making Sonny Dykes the first new Horned Frogs coach to win his first two games since Dutch Meyer in 1934.
Duggan set career highs for yards and TDs while playing less than three full quarters in his 30th career start for the Frogs (2-0). It came a week after former Oklahoma transfer Chandler Morris started their season-opening 38-13 win at Colorado before suffering a sprained left knee late in that game.