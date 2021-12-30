Duclair, Huberdeau lead Panthers to 9-3 rout of Lightning CHARLIE McCARTHY, Associated Press Dec. 30, 2021 Updated: Dec. 30, 2021 10:15 p.m.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Duclair scored twice, Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and four assists, and the Florida Panthers romped to a 9-3 rout of the NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night.
Florida scored three times in each period against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions and snapped Tampa Bay's four-game winning streak.
