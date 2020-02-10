Dream send Sykes, Gülich to Sparks, get 6--7 Kalani Brown

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Dream have added size to their lineup by acquiring center Kalani Brown from the Los Angeles Sparks for guard Brittney Sykes and center Marie Gülich.

The 6-foot-7 Brown led Baylor to the 2019 NCAA championship before averaging 5.1 points and 3.5 rebounds for the Sparks as a rookie. Brown averaged only 13.5 minutes a game.

Atlanta coach Nicki Collen says in a statement that Brown was targeted in Monday's trade as a "key piece to the puzzle" for the season.

Brown averaged 24.8 points and 11.2 rebounds for her team in the Women’s Chinese Basketball Association before the season was put on hold because of the coronavirus.

Sykes, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 WNBA draft, averaged 11.3 points in three seasons in Atlanta. Gülich, acquired by Atlanta in a 2019 draft-day trade with Phoenix, averaged 2.7 rebounds last season.

