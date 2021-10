INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Cross Robinson scored on a short run in the third quarter and Drake ran out the final four minutes to secure a 6-3 victory over Butler on Saturday in the battle of the Bulldogs.

Drake missed a 49-yard field goal with 5:53 remaining in the fourth, but forced a three-and-out to get the ball back. Drake ran out the clock by picking up first downs on Blake Ellingson's 6-yard run and his 12-yard connection with Ryan Hayes.