Draine leads Southern Miss over Loyola (La) 74-54
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — LaDavius Draine had 21 points as Southern Miss easily defeated Loyola (La.) 74-54 on Monday.
Artur Konontsuk and Tae Hardy each added 11 points for Southern Miss (4-3).
Myles Burns had 13 points for the Wolfpack. Eddie Burgess added 10 points.
