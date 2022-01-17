Doncic's triple-double leads Mavericks past Thunder 104-102

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 20 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds for his third triple-double in five games, and the surging Dallas Mavericks withstood a late run by the Oklahoma City Thunder to win 104-102 Monday night.

Dorian Finney-Smith added 17 points and 10 rebounds and Kristaps Porzingis had 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for the Mavericks (25-19), who have won three straight and nine of their last 10.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points to lead the Thunder, who have dropped seven of their last eight games.

The Thunder cut a seven-point Dallas lead to two with 2.6 seconds to play and had the ball. Josh Giddey threw a cross-court inbound pass for Mike Muscala, but Tim Hardaway Jr. won the battle for the ball.

Doncic did most of his scoring at the free-throw line, where he hit 12 of 14. He was 4 for 17 from the floor, missing all six of his 3-point shots.

After Dallas scored 13 straight points to take a 70-48 lead with 6:13 left in the third quarter, the Thunder responded with a 22-2 run — including 11 of Gilgeous-Alexander’s 15 points in the period — to close within 72-70 in the quarter’s final minute.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Oklahoma City went into play last in the NBA averaging 100.8 points and is 12-12 when it scores in triple digits. ... Giddey ran his streak of consecutive games scoring in double figures to eight with 10 points. ... With Darius Bazley returning to the starting lineup following 10 games off the bench replacing 30-year-old Derrick Favors, the most experienced OKC starter was Gilgeous-Alexander, in his fourth season.

Mavericks: Doncic has scored 20 or more points in seven consecutive games. ... Forward Maxi Kleber left the game in the third period with left knee soreness. ... Reserve forward Reggie Bullock, averaging 6.4 points in 23.9 minutes per game, sat out with right knee soreness.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Wednesday at San Antonio for the second game of a four-game road trip.

Mavericks: Host Toronto on Wednesday in the first of a home back-to-back.

