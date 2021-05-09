Doncic ejected in Mavericks' 124-97 victory over Cavaliers BRIAN DULIK, Associated Press May 9, 2021 Updated: May 9, 2021 10:48 p.m.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Luka Doncic’s below-the-belt swipe to Collin Sexton earned him an ejection. It didn’t slow down the Dallas Mavericks.
Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 25 points and Josh Richardson had 20, allowing playoff-bound Dallas to overcome the loss of Doncic early in the third quarter and roll to a 124-97 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night.