Donaldson, Cave homer in 10th to lead Twins past Boston 9-6 JIMMY GOLEN, AP Sports Writer Aug. 25, 2021
BOSTON (AP) — Josh Donaldson hit a two-run homer to lead off the 10th after Boston rallied from a four-run deficit to send the game into extra innings, and Jake Cave added a three-run shot to help the Minnesota Twins beat the Red Sox 9-6 on Wednesday night.
Donaldson and Jorge Polanco homered for the second straight game, and Miguel Sanó hit a 495-foot homer that is the longest in the majors this year and one of the longest in the history of Fenway Park — just 7 feet shorter than Ted Williams' 502-foot “red seat” shot.