PITTSBURGH (AP) — Maya Dodson had 23 points and 12 rebounds and No. 19 Notre Dame once again had five players in double figures, defeating Pittsburgh 77-63 on Sunday.

After being tied at halftime, Notre Dame (14-4, 6-2 ACC) built a seven-point lead in the third quarter as Dodson scored 10 points in the period. Pittsburgh's second-half struggles continued in the fourth quarter as the Panthers missed 13 of their last 14 shots. They shot 27% in the second half to finish at 35% for the game.