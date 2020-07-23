Dodgers leave reliever Dustin May off 30-man roster

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May warms up during the restart of spring training Friday, July 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May warms up during the restart of spring training Friday, July 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Dodgers leave reliever Dustin May off 30-man roster 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have left reliever Dustin May off their 30-man opening day roster.

They open the pandemic-shortened season on Thursday night at home against the San Francisco Giants.

The roster features 16 pitchers, six infielders, six outfielders, and two catchers.

May was optioned to the team’s alternate training site earlier in the week, according to the MLB transactions page. Outfielder Terrance Gore was called up in May’s place.

Reliever Jimmy Nelson was the only player on the injured list. He had back surgery and is out for the season.

Catcher Joey Bart, the Giants' top prospect, didn't make their opening day roster. Instead, he'll begin the season at the team's alternate training site.

With Buster Posey opting out for family health reasons, Bart figured to be his heir apparent based on his impressive showings in camp. Instead, the Giants chose Tyler Heineman and Rob Brantly as their catchers on the 30-man roster.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports