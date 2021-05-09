Dodgers blow most of 13-run lead, still outlast Angels 14-11 GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer May 9, 2021 Updated: May 9, 2021 1:21 a.m.
1 of9 Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux (9) high-fives Max Muncy (13) and Will Smith (16) after they scored off of a line drive hit by Matt Beaty during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Dylan Bundy (37) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Los Angeles Dodgers' Austin Barnes (15) singles on a ground ball to Los Angeles Angels second baseman David Fletcher during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Chris Taylor scored. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (50) reacts after Los Angeles Angels third baseman Jose Rojas (18) hit him in the groin area as Rojas caught a ball at third base during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Betts stayed in the game. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (50) gets a high-five from manager Joe Maddon, right, after scoring off of a line drive hit by Justin Turner during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mookie Betts drove in a season-high four runs, and the Los Angeles Dodgers blew most of a 13-run lead before holding on for a 14-11 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night, snapping their four-game losing streak in hair-raising fashion.
Clayton Kershaw (5-3) pitched five innings of two-hit ball on three days’ rest for the defending World Series champions, who emerged from a three-week funk for just their fifth win in 19 games.