Dodgers' Bellinger 2 HRs, connects in marathon AB vs Phils DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer Aug. 12, 2021 Updated: Aug. 12, 2021 12:21 a.m.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cody Bellinger hit a two-run homer on the 13th pitch of an at-bat, connected later for another two-run drive and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-2 Wednesday on a second straight rainy night.
The Phillies, who had an eight-game winning streak snapped Tuesday, fell into a tie for first place in the NL East with Atlanta's win over Cincinnati.