Djokovic wins Wimbledon to tie Federer, Nadal with 20 Slams HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer July 11, 2021 Updated: July 11, 2021 1:13 p.m.
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic tied Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal by claiming his 20th Grand Slam title Sunday, coming back to beat Matteo Berrettini 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the Wimbledon final.
The No. 1 -ranked Djokovic earned a third consecutive championship at the All England Club and sixth overall.
