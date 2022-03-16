Dinwiddie hits 3 at buzzer, Mavericks beat Nets 113-111 BRIAN MAHONEY, AP Basketball Writer March 16, 2022 Updated: March 16, 2022 10:28 p.m.
1 of12 Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) drives against Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) shoots the game-winning three point shot at the buzzer against Brooklyn Nets guard Goran Dragic (9) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) reacts after scoring the game-winning three point shot at the buzzer in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) reacts after scoring the game-winning three point shot at the buzzer in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots as Brooklyn Nets guard Goran Dragic (9) looks on in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) signals to his bench in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) steps back into a three point shot against Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant reacts to a referee call in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
NEW YORK (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie made a 3-pointer at the buzzer against his former team, giving the Dallas Mavericks a 113-111 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.
Dinwiddie hit the winning basket with nine seconds left Sunday in Boston and came through in the clutch again after Kevin Durant had given the Nets a one-point lead with a 3-pointer with 10 seconds to play.