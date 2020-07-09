Dillard was strong basketball, football player for Baldwin

BALDWIN - Longtime Baldwin coach Bob Watkins remembers many top notch athletes at Baldwin including football and basketball standout Kevin Dillard.

"I was assistant coach when he was a basketball player," Watkins said. "He was a real good kid inside. His inside game was phenomenal. He posted up and had a good outside shot. He could go outside or he could go inside. Ira Sharber was the head basketball coach then and believed in going inside, draw everybody in and then passing the ball out."

Dillard was a receiver in football.

Dillard also coached Baldwin basketball for two varsity seasons and his teams won league and district titles.

Dillard lives in the Grand Rapids area. He has been back in the Baldwin area during the summer alumni reunions and basketball games. Because of the COVID pandemic, the 2020 reunion has been canceled.