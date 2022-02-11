Devils score 5 goals in 3rd period to beat Blues 7-4 STEVE OVERBEY, Associated Press Feb. 10, 2022 Updated: Feb. 11, 2022 12:27 a.m.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Yegor Sharangovich triggered a five-goal blitz in the third period and Jon Gillies made 27 saves as the New Jersey Devils rallied for a 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.
New Jersey, playing its third game in four nights, won back-to-back road games for the first time this season after beating Montreal on Tuesday.