Detroit 90, Milwaukee 84
Brandon 4-5 4-4 12, Moore 4-10 9-10 18, Davis 9-19 5-5 29, Rose 4-10 7-8 16, Miller 2-7 3-4 7, Hofman 1-1 0-0 3, Calipari 2-3 0-0 5, Gorman 0-1 0-0 0, Legrand 0-1 0-0 0, Isiani 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 28-31 90.
Abram 10-18 3-3 26, Lucas 4-15 5-8 13, Roy 7-18 6-6 24, Brown 3-6 0-0 8, Thomas 1-4 0-0 2, Allen 0-1 2-4 2, Bingham 1-1 0-0 3, Wilbourn 1-2 2-2 4, Sessoms 1-3 0-1 2, Henderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-68 18-24 84.
Halftime_Detroit 55-38. 3-Point Goals_Detroit 10-22 (Davis 6-12, Hofman 1-1, Rose 1-1, Calipari 1-2, Moore 1-5, Miller 0-1), Milwaukee 10-26 (Roy 4-9, Abram 3-7, Brown 2-4, Bingham 1-1, Thomas 0-2, Lucas 0-3). Fouled Out_Brandon, Davis, Lucas, Wilbourn. Rebounds_Detroit 37 (Brandon 14), Milwaukee 32 (Abram 12). Assists_Detroit 10 (Davis 5), Milwaukee 14 (Lucas 7). Total Fouls_Detroit 22, Milwaukee 25. A_1,150 (10,783).