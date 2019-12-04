Details confirmed for Tokyo Olympic marathon, race walks

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The dates and details of the routes to be used for the Tokyo Olympic marathon and race walk events in Sapporo were announced Wednesday by organizers.

The IOC and the Tokyo organizing committee said the women’s and men’s marathons will run on back-to-back days, Aug. 8 and 9, on the final weekend of the games. Both races will start at 7 a.m. — later than the scheduled times in Tokyo, where the women’s race was to be on Aug. 2.

All five marathon and race walk events will be condensed in a four-day span to help coaches and team officials support athletes in Sapporo.

Sapporo Odori Park will host the race walks in 1-kilometer and 2-kilometer loops. A 20-kilometer loop will provide the first half of the marathon course.

World Athletics will join a site visit this month to study options for completing the marathon route.

The IOC abruptly announced moving the races in October, fearing Tokyo's summer heat could repeat TV images of struggling athletes in Doha, Qatar, during the recent world championships.

