Decision Day puts RSL, Minnesota and Orlando in the playoffs
ANNE M. PETERSON, AP Sports Writer
With a number of playoff spots still up for grabs on the final day of Major League Soccer's regular season, bedlam reigned Sunday as teams scrambled to make the postseason.
Known traditionally as Decision Day, all of the Eastern Conference teams kicked off simultaneously, followed by all of the Western Conference teams less than three hours later.