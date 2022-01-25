Death toll in Cameroon stadium crush at 8 as security blamed EDWIN KINDZEKA MOKI and ISIFU WIRFENGLA, Associated Press Jan. 25, 2022 Updated: Jan. 25, 2022 11:12 a.m.
1 of14 CAF president Patrice Motsepe speaks during media conference at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Themba Hadebe/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 People assist victims of a stampede outside a stadium hosting an African Cup of Nations soccer game in Yaounde, Cameroon, Monday Jan. 24, 2022. Several people have died in a stampede that happened as crowds struggled to get access to Olembe Stadium to watch the host country play Comoros in a last 16 knockout game in Africa's top soccer tournament. Thierry Noukeu Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 People assist victims of a stampede outside a stadium hosting an African Cup of Nations soccer game in Yaounde, Cameroon, Monday Jan. 24, 2022. Several people have died in a stampede that happened as crowds struggled to get access to Olembe Stadium to watch the host country play Comoros in a last 16 knockout game in Africa's top soccer tournament. Thierry Noukeu Show More Show Less
5 of14 People assist victims of a stampede outside a stadium hosting an African Cup of Nations soccer game in Yaounde, Cameroon, Monday Jan. 24, 2022. Several people have died in a stampede that happened as crowds struggled to get access to Olembe Stadium to watch the host country play Comoros in a last 16 knockout game in Africa's top soccer tournament. Thierry Noukeu/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Cameroon's Karl Toko-Ekambi, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the African Cup of Nations 2022 round of 16 soccer match between Cameroon and Comoros at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Cameroon beat Comoros 2-1. Themba Hadebe/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Cameroon's Karl Toko-Ekambi, middle, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the African Cup of Nations 2022 round of 16 soccer match between Cameroon and Comoros at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Themba Hadebe/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Comoros' El Fardou Ben Nabouhane, left, defends as Cameroon's Vincent Aboubakar controls the ball, during the African Cup of Nations 2022 round of 16 soccer match between Cameroon and Comoros at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Themba Hadebe/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 CAF president Patrice Motsepe speaks during media conference at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Themba Hadebe/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 CAF president Patrice Motsepe speaks during a media conference at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Themba Hadebe/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — The death toll in a stampede outside a game at the African Cup of Nations soccer tournament in Cameroon has risen to eight, as witnesses blamed security officials for making fatal errors and competition organizers decided Tuesday to suspend all further games at the stadium pending an investigation.
Another seven people were in serious condition in the hospital after the crush Monday night at the game between host Cameroon and Comoros at the Olembe Stadium in the capital, Yaounde.
