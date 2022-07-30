Deadline target Tyler Mahle strong for Reds vs Orioles

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tyler Mahle recovered from a rocky start to pitch well in a potential trade deadline audition, Joey Votto hit one of Cincinnati's three homers and the Reds beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-2 Saturday night.

Jonathan India and Jake Fraley also connected for Cincinnati, which is selling pieces to contenders after dealing Luis Castillo to Seattle on Friday night. Mahle could be the next player out before Tuesday's deadline.

Mahle’s outing got off to a rough start when he allowed three straight singles and balked in a run, giving the Orioles a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Those were the only runs Mahle (5-7) allowed. He struck out seven and did not walk batter. He retired his final 13 batters.

Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander threw out Jake Fraley trying to score on India's fly ball to end the second inning. The Reds did their damage later off Dean Kremer.

Kremer (3-3), who allowed four homers in 47 innings coming in, gave up a two-run homer to India in the fourth, and a solo homer to Votto leading off the fifth gave the Reds a 5-2 lead. Kremer allowed six earned runs in 4 1/3 innings.

The Orioles rank second in the American League with 23 comeback wins but couldn't rally against Reds pitchers who set down 19 straight in one stretch.

WILD PLAY

With Kyle Farmer on first in the fifth inning, Nick Senzel hit a drive off the left field wall that caromed into Austin Hays' glove. Farmer, thinking the ball was caught, turned around and slid safely back to first. Senzel passed Farmer on the base paths and was later ruled out, 3 unassisted, wiping away the hit. Fraley's two-run home run off Beau Sulser came two pitches later to make the score 7-2.

REDS MOVE

The Reds selected RHP Ryan Hendrix from Triple-A Louisville to fill the roster spot vacated by Castillo.

TRAINERS ROOM

Orioles: RHP Tyler Wells has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 oblique strain. There is no timetable for his return. “Fortunately it's not serious, but it's going to take some time,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said.

Reds: RHP Luis Cessa (left intercostalis muscle strain) won't need a rehab assignment. He has been throwing live batting practice and will be activated soon. ... C Aramis Garcia (left middle finger strain) could return by the next homestand, which begins Aug. 13.

UP NEXT

Reds left-hander Nick Lodolo will make his fifth start since a 69-day stint on the injured list. He has gone 2-1 with a 4.08 ERA in those outings. Orioles right-hander Austin Voth will make his seventh start of the season in the series finale. He also has made 23 relief appearances.

