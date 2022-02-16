DeRozan breaks Wilt's record as Bulls beat Kings 125-118

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 38 points and broke an NBA record set by Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Sacramento Kings 125-118 on Wednesday night.

DeRozan, who made 16 of 27 field goals, became the first player in NBA history to score 35 or more points and shoot 50% or better in seven consecutive games. Chamberlain did it in six straight twice — during the 1960-61 and 1962-63 seasons.

It was also DeRozan’s eighth game in a row with 30 or more points. It’s the longest such streak by a Bulls player since Michael Jordan did it in eight straight in January 1996.

Coby White set a season high with 31 points and matched one with six 3-pointers. Nikola Vucevic added 21 points and 10 rebounds as the Bulls won their fifth straight.

They also moved a half-game ahead of Miami for the Eastern Conference lead even though Zach LaVine missed his third in a row because of soreness in his left knee.

De’Aaron Fox led Sacramento with 33 points and nine assists. Domantas Sabonis added 22 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in his fourth game since a trade from Indiana. Harrison Barnes scored 17, but the Kings dropped their second straight after winning two in a row.

The NBA's leader in fourth-quarter scoring, DeRozan had 12 points in the final period to help Chicago come away with the win.

DeRozan hit the 30-point mark when he nailed a 15-footer off a crossover to make it 107-98 with 7:10 left. And he made several big shots down the stretch.

DeRozan hit a 3 with about 5:15 left after Sacramento pulled within two. He also converted a three-point play to bump the lead to 115-109 with 3:51 remaining, and the Bulls remained in control the rest of the way.

TIP-INS

Kings: Interim coach Alvin Gentry said G Davion Mitchell (bruised right hand) has “just a little contusion” and wasn't sure if the No. 9 overall draft pick will play in the Rising Stars game in Cleveland on Friday during All-Star weekend.

Bulls: LaVine has been cleared medically to participate in All-Star festivities this weekend in Cleveland and return to the lineup after the break. LaVine got the OK after having his left knee drained and a lubricant injected in Los Angeles, coach Billy Donovan said. LaVine can resume activities after about 48 hours. ... Donovan said he expected G Alex Caruso to start dribbling and shooting in a week to 10 days. Caruso is recovering from surgery to repair a broken right wrist after he was taken down by Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen on Jan. 21.

UP NEXT

Kings: Host the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 24.

Bulls: Host the Atlanta Hawks on Feb. 24.

