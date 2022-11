NEW YORK (AP) — Tim DeMorat threw for 482 yards and accounted for all six Fordham touchdowns in the Rams' 45-10 rout of Lafayette on Saturday.

Fordham (8-2, 4-1 Patriot League), ranked 18th in the FCS coaches poll, put up 613 yards of offense and has scored 40 or more points in each of its games this season.